“I am no less talented or excellent because I’m heavier than a Hadid etc,” she continued. “I may gain or lose weight but jfc I dream of a day where it isn’t a talking point.”

The singer added that while it’s not hard to get “really thin” it makes life “a lot less lovely”.

“My inner wiring certainly sees my reflection as something that needs ‘sorting’ but then I remember the lovely vs less lovely toss-up and get on with my day.”

Many took to the comments to offer words of support to the singer, with one tweeting: “You are so loved and cherished just the way you are you utterly wonderful human. Fuck that noise, I’m so sorry you’ve had to deal with that utter shit.”

Another commented: “I relate to your experiences with EDs and I’ve had body dysmorphia my whole life. We share I think a similar body shape and all I see when I see you is how powerful and magical you are. You give me strength to find my power, regardless of my shape. Can’t thank you enough for that.”