Thanks to the onslaught of damaging messages outputted by the media, consistently targeting women in the spotlight with headlines about their appearance, it’s not hard to believe that when speaking to women between the ages of 25 and 40, we found that 30% said that they have less than average levels of self-esteem.

Our research shows that this lack of confidence extends to many areas of our lives. Unsurprisingly, thanks to the restrictive beauty standards that our society dictates, appearance is a big factor of this with 81% of women saying they feel insecure about the way they look in photos. While a further 73% say they don’t like the way they look naked.

But it’s not just about the way we look, 64% of women also say they’ve felt invisible because of their self-esteem issues, while 66% feel it’s stopped them doing things they want to.