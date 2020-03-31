Selma Blair’s simple coronavirus message teaches us an important lesson

Offering up an example of how she’s embraced her own time in isolation, Blair added: “This is an incredible time for me, because I’m home, and to have my son home and to be able to have people understand.

“There’s just nothing that gets me mad for long anymore, and it hasn’t for a couple of years.”

Blair later shared a photo of herself enjoying the jasmine flowers growing in her backyard.

“I am so pleased to be able to enjoy the bloom this year,” she captioned the shot simply, reminding her followers that there may come a time when this is no longer the case.

Speaking with Cyrus, she added: “I’m a middle-aged woman with an incurable disease, and it doesn’t even matter…

“I just really live in the moment. [Because] the moment is what we have, [even when] we hope for more.”