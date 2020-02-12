Selma Blair has been living with MS since October 2018. Throughout this time her candidness on the pain and difficulty of managing this illness has been inspiring. In her recent Instagram post, the actor has once again opened up about the devastating reality of MS, but more than that, she has shown an incredible strength in her optimism and positivity.

Next to an image of herself hunched over with her face looking down, away from the camera, Blair captions the photo with an in-the-moment account of living with the illness through “long nights” and being unable to sleep.

She starts: “This is the thing. I feel sick. This is what happens. There is no bright light of glamour. Of course. It is long nights. Almost all nights. My muscles in my face and neck are in spasm. Or so tight I can’t even find a way to stretch.”