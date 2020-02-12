Selma Blair’s post on finding “silver lining” in MS pain is inspiring her followers
Megan Murray
Selma Blair has given fans an insight into her struggle with multiple sclerosis (MS) in a vulnerable social media post, but says she will continue to seek out the “silver lining”.
Selma Blair has been living with MS since October 2018. Throughout this time her candidness on the pain and difficulty of managing this illness has been inspiring. In her recent Instagram post, the actor has once again opened up about the devastating reality of MS, but more than that, she has shown an incredible strength in her optimism and positivity.
Next to an image of herself hunched over with her face looking down, away from the camera, Blair captions the photo with an in-the-moment account of living with the illness through “long nights” and being unable to sleep.
She starts: “This is the thing. I feel sick. This is what happens. There is no bright light of glamour. Of course. It is long nights. Almost all nights. My muscles in my face and neck are in spasm. Or so tight I can’t even find a way to stretch.”
The Legally Blonde actor details that for three hours she had been trying to stretch out her muscles and that after contracting a stomach flu, she felt even more wiped out.
But, in the midst of describing the pain that she’s going through, she makes a powerful revelation: “But I am not killed by it. I am strong enough not to be taken down any more than the average bear.”
Blair continues, writing honestly and vulnerably about the things that most scare her: “I am lucky on a million counts. I know. And I am still feeling alone and vulnerable and scared about the future as a single mom. I’m not dying any more than anyone. I am just hurting. It feels like I am just breaking down.”
Reaching out to others also facing MS with a message of solidarity, she writes: “It’s just miserable. And scary. To feel unwell. I am so sorry. This is just me and you.”
Before expressing her ambitions to get better and how much she “wants to and needs to recover”, Blair tells others going through pain that she hopes “the silver lining surrounds us all” in a beautiful and moving sentiment.
Blair’s willingness to show what she is going through has understandably touched many people, and her latest post has not only inspired her social media followers but her celebrity friends, too.
One social media user commented on the uplifting elements of Blair’s post, writing: “Your words sent when you’re feeling weak and down give others strength and encouragement when they are facing hard times. Thank you for sending your thoughts about the good and the not-so-good. You are not alone and you have so many sending you love and warm thoughts.”
While another said: “Sending you love and light thank you so much for sharing your story it helps me tremendously. I too suffer with several chronic illnesses.”
The post also caught the attention of other women in Hollywood, including Kim Basinger who commented: “Your pain translates in pure truth. Honesty. Guts. Strength and beauty. You sprinkle flecks of reassurance and hope over so many with your words. You have no idea. God Bless you Selma. A ray of the brightest, purest light sent to you for a gentle recovery. Love and thank you.”
Naomi Watts also writes: “Your open heart is so pure. Sorry for your pain. It must be truly scary. You are not alone because you’re brave enough to reach out and speak the truth. Take the strength and love from all… thinking of you dear one.”
As Kirsty Stevens, journalist and “fellow MSer”, explains to Stylist.co.uk Blair’s willingness to expose what she’s going through, and the strength with which she does it, is invaluable to the MS community. Stevens says: “Selma has brought MS to the attention of the media and has successfully and positively raised MS awareness around the globe, and we can’t thank her enough”.
There’s no doubting Blair’s strength, in both her mindset and actions, in fact, we’d say she’s got 10 times the strength of any bear.
Images: Getty Images / Instagram