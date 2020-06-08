Serena Williams has a message for those who think she’s responsible for Alexis Ohanian’s resignation

Williams, who noted that Ohanian’s decision had come as a shock to her, added: “This is all Alexis, which is really cool.

“A lot of people think that I told you to do something, or that I forced you, or that I was in your ear… he doesn’t listen to me ever! So that’s not the case.”

The tennis champion went on to address the inequalities she herself has faced, explaining: “A lot of people don’t know, my whole life I’ve had to deal with so many different challenges. I’ve had to deal with a lot of inequality, I’ve had to deal with racism.

“Honestly, sadly, it has become… somewhat of a norm for me.”

Williams added: “It’s sad that someone on my level has had to accept being paid less [and] accept so many different things because of the color of my skin. I think I’d be very angry, very spiteful, very jealous if I didn’t have this spiritual background.”

Watch the Instagram Live video for yourself below: