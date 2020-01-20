Serena Williams isn’t here to field disrespectful Meghan Markle questions

It’s official: the GOAT is back. And tennis fans everywhere were excited to watch Serena Williams absolutely smash her first match at this year’s Australian Open.

Going up against junior Grand Slam champion Anastasia Potapova, Williams won the first seven games with ease, striking 24 winners over the tennis match’s 58 minutes (against 16 errors). No wonder, then, that she came out on top, 6-0, 6-3, making this her 350th match win at a major.

“It’s good to be back,” Williams said on court of the Australian Open. “I love playing here, I love playing in Melbourne. It’s one of my favorite cities so I’m still playing.”