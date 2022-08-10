On 9 August, tennis champion Serena Williams shocked the world by announcing her retirement from the sport in a powerful Vogue cover shoot.

Williams described her intention to finish her playing career as an “evolution” away from tennis. “I have never liked the word retirement,” she wrote in a column. “Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

Since her tennis debut in 1995, Williams has won 23-time grand slam singles, four Olympic gold medals and is considered one of the greatest athletes of all time.