Williams has been open about the importance of painting boundaries for your own wellbeing over the years. In an interview with Access Hollywood in February, the tennis ace said: “There was definitely a time I didn’t have boundaries and I think boundaries are so important to have in particular for a professional athlete that is trying to reach goals and to win because if you don’t have those boundaries, you’re not going to reach what you want to do.”

Dealing with the highs and lows of life isn’t always easy – but Williams’s comments remind us that a key part of processing these experiences is taking a moment to step back from it all and knowing when to engage and when not to for your own mental health.

It’s something all of us should bear in mind at a time when overwhelming information is presented to us day in and day out and we are expected to go along with it all without taking a moment for ourselves.

But what Williams said is a daily reminder that “shutting down” from negativity, outside opinions, other people’s drama and more isn’t a bad thing – in fact, it may do wonders for your own wellbeing.