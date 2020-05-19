To be fair to Davis, her reasoning is sound. However, as she went on to explain, each of the SATC women would bring something different to lockdown life.

“I think the most fun would probably be Samantha, but on the other hand, I don’t know how she’d like to be cooped up, you know what I’m saying?” the actor added.

“And then Carrie would be so thoughtful and witty and funny and I think that Miranda would just be, like, working. She’d be on the Zoom. She’d be so focused.”

It was at this point that Davis suggested a lockdown-special of SATC would make for “a fascinating show.”

“Wouldn’t be fascinating to see shows in quarantine, you know characters that we love?” she continued.

“That would be really interesting.”