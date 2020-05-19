Sex And The City star Kristin Davis reveals which SATC character she would most like to be quarantined with
- Kayleigh Dray
Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte in the hit HBO show, has revealed her controversial lockdown choice…
If you’ve been desperately scouring the internet for something to distract you from your flatmates, the coronavirus death toll, or the endless bad news cycle, you will no doubt have stumbled upon the “choose your quarantine house” meme.
Essentially, the meme asks us who, hypothetically, we’d want to live with during a lockdown. Or, rather, which celebrities or TV/film/book characters we’d want to shelter in place with during this oh-so-fun Covid-19 experience.
Now, Kristin Davis – during an upcoming episode of The Talk – has been asked to tackle that meme in person, without a computer screen to hide behind.
That’s right, they only went and asked her which Sex And The City character she would most like to be quarantined with.
Davis’ first answer, in a brilliant (albeit controversial) move, was none other than Charlotte.
As in, yeah, her own bloody character.
“Charlotte for sure I would want to be quarantined with, because she’d be prepared,” she explained, in an exclusive clip shared by E! Online.
“She would be stocked up for like six months. Everything would be very very clean. She would have all the Clorox wipes hoarded in her pantry, so I would definitely want to be with Charlotte for that element.”
To be fair to Davis, her reasoning is sound. However, as she went on to explain, each of the SATC women would bring something different to lockdown life.
“I think the most fun would probably be Samantha, but on the other hand, I don’t know how she’d like to be cooped up, you know what I’m saying?” the actor added.
“And then Carrie would be so thoughtful and witty and funny and I think that Miranda would just be, like, working. She’d be on the Zoom. She’d be so focused.”
It was at this point that Davis suggested a lockdown-special of SATC would make for “a fascinating show.”
“Wouldn’t be fascinating to see shows in quarantine, you know characters that we love?” she continued.
“That would be really interesting.”
Of course, it’s worth remembering here that we have been served up a lockdown-version of at least one of our old TV favourites.
We’re talking, of course, about the recent Parks & Recreation reunion, which was set during the current health crisis, with Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope explaining she had shut down all the national parks under her jurisdiction and created a “phone tree” for her friends.
You can find out more about the episode here.
Images: Getty/Rex