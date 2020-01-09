Emma Mackey is effortlessly cool. From her badass breakout role as Maeve in Netflix’s Sex Education to her thrown together yet chic style, just scrolling through her Instagram will make you want to pick her brains over a cocktail.

But there is so much more to Mackey than that. She’s also dryly funny. Straight talking. Real. Unafraid to laugh at herself. And it’s for all these reasons (and many more), that when we got the chance to interview her, we couldn’t help but grill her for the advice she wishes she could pass onto her younger self.

From fashion mistakes to the importance of education, these are the life lessons Mackey has learned along the way.