In the media, we so often come across a constrictive narrative that puts pressure on people – especially women – to look younger. Between anti-ageing creams, cosmetic procedures and lifestyle trends that promise to take years off your face, instead of growing older being something we celebrate, it’s a process we’re taught to fear and to do everything in our power to avoid.

Therefore, it’s always refreshing when someone in the public eye refuses to conform to those limiting beauty standards.

Tracee Ellis Ross has long been outspoken on her excitement about getting older, while Naomi Watts recently had no time for a Hollywood insider who told her she would “become unfuckable” when she hit 40.