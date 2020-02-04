Shannen Doherty’s cancer is back, but she still has an inspirational message for us

“It’s so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was, you know, seemingly healthy to go first,” she said. “It was really, like, shocking.”

Another reason, though, was because she wanted to prove she could still work despite having stage four cancer, she said, referencing her participation in the TV reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210, which aired last year on Fox to honour Perry.

“Our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis,” Doherty said. “We still have some living to do.”

There’s no denying that Doherty’s news is devastating, but her attitude to living her life to the fullest is inspirational.