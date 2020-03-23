Remarkable Women Awards: Sharon Horgan wins Woman of the Year award

From the outside you seem incredibly successful, do you feel successful?

I think it changes day to day. If my life at home is sort of collapsing, or I’m failing as a parent, it doesn’t matter how you’re feeling about your work, you don’t feel successful. And how do you even measure it? You’re only as good as your next thing. I have times where I feel fairly on top of it, and then a couple of months later, I’m like, “Who would employ me?” I constantly have that feeling. But I think that’s OK. Because what is the alternative? I’m driven by my anxiety, really. I’m driven by my worry about what’s around the corner. And that’s what keeps me wanting to strive forward and make more stuff.

When a woman comes up to me on the street and talks about Motherland or Catastrophe, that feels really big. Everything’s about ratings and who’s watching, but if you get a bit of personal interaction with someone who has actually got some benefit that feels successful.

Has your definition of success changed as your career has progressed?

Because it took me so long to get my career off the ground, just working and getting a pay cheque felt like a success. Now with Merman [Horgan’s production company], I’m slightly more focused on that, but it’s such a rollercoaster.

I would never have thought back in the day that success would involve anyone other than myself. But now, success feels like if you can manage to get someone else’s vision on screen.