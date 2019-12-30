Sharon Stone was blocked by the dating app Bumble, and the reaction on Twitter was immense
- Anna Brech
When Sharon Stone revealed her Bumble account had been deactivated this week, the reaction from Twitter was priceless.
She’s one of the most powerful actors in Hollywood with a rich legacy of films to her name – but not even Sharon Stone can prevent the mishaps of modern tech.
The Catwoman star revealed that she was blocked by the dating app Bumble this week, after users became suspicious that she was not whom she claimed to be.
Convinced that someone as famous as Stone could not possibly require the services of Bumble, people on the platform reported her account, which was then closed by organisers.
The debacle was unveiled in a hilarious tweet by Stone, who pleaded: “Don’t shut me out of the hive”.
Needless to say, the news that an A-List movie star is on Bumble to begin with created no small amount of incredulity on Twitter.
Others joined Stone’s call for the account to be reactivated, as her tweet quickly went viral.
Still more shared their own rationale on why Stone may be using the app – even with all the access and contacts that a career of her profile might bring.
And a few other famed names entered into the fray, too. Here’s filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who directed Selma, giving Stone some applause.
Eventually, Bumble’s editorial director Clare O’Connor got involved, to confirm that the company were looking into the error and *definitely* wanted Stone in their hive.
Happily for all, her account was restored soon after.
Bumble was founded by Tinder co-founder Whitney Wolfe in 2014, as an antidote to the more combative, male-dominated world of online dating.
Women are required to make the first move on the app, which is intended to alter the dynamic in hetrosexual interactions.
The idea is that men will feel less pressure to always initiate contact, while women are less likely to receive unsolicited sexual messages.
“Having women make the first move might seem like a small product change, but it actually has a huge punch,” Wolfe said, at the time of the launch.
The app is designed to help people make friends and network professionally, as well as providing a dating service.
And with a Hollywood film star now officially in the mix, you get the feeling its hive is set to be very sweet indeed.
Main image: Getty