A British Olympian just compared drag to blackface and Twitter is having none of it

Drag culture in the UK can be traced back to Shakespearean times, but we need only look to the long-awaited arrival of RuPaul’s Drag Race this year to see just how popular the scene has become in 2019.

We are questioning traditional gender norms and toxic masculinity now more than ever, which drag, in no small part, has contributed to. In RuPaul’s words, drag is “a big f-you to male-dominated culture”.

And yet, Sharron Davies is clearly not a fan. The former British Olympic swimmer has come under fire after calling drag shows “a parody of what a real woman is” and comparing them to blackface.