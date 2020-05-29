This Mean Girls/The Bodyguard hybrid is definitely going on our must-watch list.

Awkwafina and Karen Gillan proved they have excellent chemistry in Jumanji: The Next Level, so it makes perfect sense that the dynamic duo is teaming forces once again for a new action-comedy movie. Production on Shelly has yet to begin, as per Deadline’s report, but people are already excited about it – and understandably so. With that in mind, then, here’s everything we know about the film so far.

What’s the plot of Shelly? Shelly Wheeler (Awkwafina) isn’t popular at school, largely due to the efforts of her tormentor Dianna Park (Gillan). When a prom prank goes too far, though, our eponymous character leaves town with a hardened heart… and a burning desire for revenge. Years later, it seems as if Shelly is about to get a go at that oh-so-sweet dish. You know, the one that’s best-served cold? That one. Now an ice-cold hitwoman, she learns her next target is none other than Dianna herself. Ooh! Naturally, there’s a twist: Dianna unexpectedly befriends Shelly, which means the assassin finally finds herself in with the cool crowd. But can she protect her old nemesis against another hit crew hired to kill them both?

Essentially, it’s Mean Girls meets The Bodyguard, and we are here for it. Who’s directing Shelly? It’s none other than Jude Weng, oh she of Black-ish, The Good Place, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fame. This means that this comedy is in extremely good hands – particularly as the script has been handled by Michael Doneger and Liz Storm. Who makes up the cast of Shelly? So far, the only names that have been released are Awkwafina and Gillan’s. On the plus side, though, what more could you possibly need, eh? One’s the first woman of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe in any lead actress film category, the other’s fast becoming a sci-fi icon with a bevy of awards of her own. This film could just star these two, and these two alone, and it’d no doubt be excellent. Below: watch Awkwafina and Karen Gillan team up with Jumanji co-star Jack Black to compose their own The Next Level theme song.

Is there a trailer for Shelly? As mentioned above, production hasn’t even started yet, so we’ve got a while to wait before we lay eyes on any footage. Sorry! When and how can I watch Shelly? Ian Bryce Productions – which produced Ryan Reynolds’ Netflix film 6 Underground – is passing the script around in the hope a studio will pick it up. It remains to be seen whether or not this movie is destined for the big screen or Netflix but, either way, we’re definitely going to be checking it out. We will bring you more details on this project as and when they become available.

