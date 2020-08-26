Updated on 26 August 2020: The first-look trailer for Millie Bobby Brown’s new Enola Holmes film has just been shared by Netflix, along with a release date.

The movie – which tells the story on Sherlock Holme’s teenage sister, Enola – launches on the streaming platform on 23 September 2020, just in time to take us into autumn.

We’ve already put together everything you need to know about the exciting new story, but first let’s take a look at the trailer: