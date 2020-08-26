Enola Holmes trailer: Millie Bobby Brown leads the feminist retelling of the Holmes family
- Kayleigh Dray
Helena Bonham Carter and Henry Cavill will star alongside Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown in a new film focused on Sherlock Holmes’ much younger sister. Here’s everything we know about Enola Holmes, including the confirmed release date.
Updated on 26 August 2020: The first-look trailer for Millie Bobby Brown’s new Enola Holmes film has just been shared by Netflix, along with a release date.
The movie – which tells the story on Sherlock Holme’s teenage sister, Enola – launches on the streaming platform on 23 September 2020, just in time to take us into autumn.
We’ve already put together everything you need to know about the exciting new story, but first let’s take a look at the trailer:
Original article from June 2019: Sherlock Holmes – the fictional detective of Baker Street – is the most portrayed movie character in history, so you’d be forgiven for rolling your eyes over news that another Holmes movie is in the works.
This one, though, comes with a twist. Because, while Henry Cavill will be bringing Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s literary creation to life once again, this movie will not be focused on the detective himself.
Instead, it will focus on his fourteen-year-old sister Enola. And who better to bring to life the mystery-busting teen than Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown?
That’s right: EW has confirmed that Brown will take the lead in Enola Holmes.
A production from Legendary, the film is an adaptation of author Nancy Springer’s book series of the same name, about the adventures of budding detective Enola, Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ much younger sister.
And, as the first book (released in 2006) is pretty much entirely focused on Enola’s relationship with her free-spirited mother, it makes sense that producers would ask the iconic Helena Bonham Carter to step into the role.
“When Enola Holmes, sister to the detective Sherlock Holmes, discovers her mother has disappeared, she quickly embarks on a journey to London in search of her,” reads the synopsis for the first Enola Holmes book. “But nothing can prepare her for what awaits.”
It continues: “When she arrives, she finds herself involved in the kidnapping of a young marquess, fleeing murderous villains, and trying to elude her shrewd older brothers – all while attempting to piece together clues to her mother’s strange disappearance.
“Amid all the mayhem, will Enola be able to decode the necessary clues and find her mother?”
Anyone else have a feeling that the tenacious Enola will solve the mystery in no-time flat?
Before Enola, though, Brown still has some unfinished business with Stranger Things’ Eleven.
The third season of the Netflix series – slated to return on 4 July – will see Elle and her friends attempt to have a normal summer. This being Hawkins, though, you can pretty much guarantee that they won’t have a very happy 4 July at all.
“It’s really the final summer of their childhood,” creator Ross Duffer has said of the season. “They’re dealing with growing up, with these complicated new relationships. They’re starting to fall apart a little bit, and maybe they don’t love playing Dungeons & Dragons as much as they used to.
“Naturally, that’s going to generate conflict.”
With the third season already confirmed to be “funnier but darker” than Stranger Things episodes of the past, we have a feeling that Eleven’s not out of the woods/Upside Down just yet.
Roll on the 4 July already…
