Already tried leaning in at work? It’s time to lean in when it comes to your relationship.

Sheryl Sandberg, the Facebook executive who coined the term, wants women to take charge of their destiny – starting with marriage proposals. In an Instagram post shared this week in which she announced her own engagement, Sandberg stressed the importance of having open lines of communication with your partner when it comes to subjects such as proposals and marriage.

“There’s a conversation I keep having,” Sandberg wrote on Instagram. “I meet an amazing young woman. We talk about her career and goals. She’s full of plans and energy. Then we talk about her relationship – and the vibe changes. ‘I’m waiting for him to propose.’ ‘I don’t want to pressure him.’ ‘I hope I’ll be engaged soon.’ It seems to me that many women take charge of their lives in every way except dating and marriage.”