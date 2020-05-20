Sia’s message about her adopted sons serves as an important reminder about family

Sia is a notoriously private individual. Indeed, in a bid to retain some anonymity, in spite of her phenomenal success in the charts, the musician regularly obscures her face with masks, wigs, or even a paper bag when in public.

However, Sia has now opened up about her life away from all the recording studios, and stadium tours, and TV talk shows.

That’s right: in a new interview with US radio station SiriusXM Hits 1, the Australian singer has revealed that she is now a mother of two.