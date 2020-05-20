Sia’s message about her adopted sons serves as an important reminder about family
The term “family” is unique to every individual who uses it.
Sia is a notoriously private individual. Indeed, in a bid to retain some anonymity, in spite of her phenomenal success in the charts, the musician regularly obscures her face with masks, wigs, or even a paper bag when in public.
However, Sia has now opened up about her life away from all the recording studios, and stadium tours, and TV talk shows.
That’s right: in a new interview with US radio station SiriusXM Hits 1, the Australian singer has revealed that she is now a mother of two.
Speaking about her sons, Sia explained that she learned they were “ageing out of the foster care system” when she made the decision to legally adopt them.
“I actually adopted two sons last year,” she said.
“They were 18 then, they’re both 19-years-old now. They were ageing out of the foster care system and yeah, I love them.”
Sia added: “They are finding [lockdown] difficult, one more so than the other.
“But they are both doing things that are really good for them right now, they’re doing educational stuff that is good for them.”
Of course, from a very young age, we have been force-fed this idea that a woman’s success is based on her ability to find (heterosexual) love, get married, and have a baby or three. That she should have done this by, ooh, say 30? And that, if she doesn’t manage to do so, that she has somehow failed at life.
This narrative begins early, with Disney films and plastic dolls. And it continues throughout our lives, with countless reports on celebrity romances, marriages, and baseless speculations about a woman’s reproductive status.
In revealing that she has made the decision to adopt as a single woman (“I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life,” the Chandelier hitmaker told GQ), Sia has scored a slam dunk for womankind – because she has reminded the world that sisters can well and truly do it for themselves.
Not only that, though, but she has reminded us that there the term “family” is unique to every individual who uses it.
The only thing it is ever truly synonymous with? Why, “love”, of course.
To quote the legend and icon that is Oprah Winfrey: “Love knows no boundaries. It doesn’t matter if a child came from your womb or if you found that person at age two, 10 or 20.
“If the love is real, the caring is pure and it comes from a good space, it works.”
Her meaning is clear: parenting is made up of thousands of acts each day, and it is the sum total of all these acts that creates this bond.
Biology has very little to do with it – unless you choose to make it so.
