Remarkable Women Awards: Sian Clifford wins Actor of the Year

Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards celebrates the incredible Sian Clifford.

There’s no denying that Sian Clifford is one of the funniest women to have ever graced our TV screens (it was her immortal “I look like a pencil” line that really sealed our true admiration for her). Clifford plays the straight-laced sibling, Claire, in Fleabag, one of the biggest shows of the last decade, and her character embodies all that it means to be a woman today. She is vulnerable, she is powerful, and above all, she is authentic. And now, she is also the very deserving winner of Actor of the Year at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards.

Accepting her award, Clifford told Stylist: “Fleabag and Claire often command one another to tell the truth and it’s a rule I try to live by. So the truth is I am beaming with surprise and delight! “This is my first acting award. It feels so uniquely special and to be recognised for a project that feels like part of my soul is an unbelievable honour. It is surreal to be receiving it at this moment and I do feel a little sad I don’t get to share this in a room with anyone. To have that explosion of cheer, embracing loved ones and offering my gratitude to people in person.

“Truly, the best part about my Fleabag adventure, is the people. The people this show has resonated with, and the people I have had the utter joy to experience it all with. So I’d like to offer up my overwhelming thanks to have been granted the privilege to be a part of something that has connected so many of us. To experience such boundless support has been utterly magical and truly life-changing. “Fleabag radiates such humanity and offers up so many truths, but perhaps none are more timely than the gentle reminder that people are all we’ve got. Just like Fleabag and Claire, though we may love each other but sometimes find it difficult to like each other, we belong to one another. Thank you Stylist!”

Sian Clifford: Actor of the Year Lizzie Carr: Inspiration of the Year

