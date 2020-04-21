Sian Clifford has a 30-second morning routine we can all get on board with

As big Sian Clifford fans, we’re here to try out any life advice the actor has to offer, including this quick and easy morning routine that she shared on the Thanks A Million with Angela Scanlon podcast.

In the meantime, fans can get to know Clifford a bit better by listening to the latest episode of the Thanks A Million with Angela Scanlon podcast.

You may also like SAG Awards 2020: Sian Clifford had the perfect response to someone calling Fleabag’s Claire unlikeable

Clifford talks about Fleabag hysteria, her terrible time at school, meeting Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt at the Emmys and being lost without Waller-Bridge. But there is one particular discussion that will leave people wanting to listen closely. Sharing the new routine she has developed during lockdown, the actor say she takes around 30 seconds each morning to do an emotional and physical self-scan.

You may also like Phoebe Waller-Bridge just revealed the real meaning behind the name Fleabag, and it all makes sense

“I’ll always have a little check-in with myself,” she tells Scanlon. “I might do that in bed. I might do that whilst I’m having some warm water. I might do that as a meditation. So that’s one of the ingredients. I just take a moment to notice how I’m feeling. “Before I check my phone, before I engage with anyone or anything outside of myself, I just do all sorts of scans. It might be – well, it will be – all of these, but a physical scan, an emotional scan and just noticing what’s going on with me.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford in Fleabag

She continues to explain that creating this time for herself to look inward has had a huge effect, especially when you consider how little effort it takes to do so. “I find the more regularly I do that, and I’m all about consistency over doing this once a week for an hour, I think it’s better if you do have these tiny little moments throughout your day. And when you start doing that, you open up a dialogue with yourself that’s quite profound to be honest. “You start learning things about yourself. You start noticing more subtle things and how your body’s communicating with you. What’s what I do, not in a heavy way. It’s just a really light 30 seconds. Sometimes I’ll take longer.”

It sounds so easy but so effective: just taking half a minute each morning to check in with your emotions and body before doing anything else. There’s basically no reason to not at least try it during lockdown, while many of us continue to work from home. Thanks A Million with Angela Scanlon is available on Apple, Spotify and all podcast providers.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day Enter your email address Let’s go!