HOW ARE YOU FEELING AT THE MOMENT SIAN? THESE ARE THE MOST UNUSUAL OF TIMES…

This is a really difficult time for everyone for all sorts of reasons so it’s important not to assume everyone is facing the same challenges. But the most valuable thing for me right now is to take everything a beat at a time and keep checking in with myself. This is something I try to do anyway but it is more necessary now than ever.

IS THERE ANYTHING PRACTICAL YOU’RE DOING THAT IS HELPING?

The one practice I am absolutely consistent with during self-isolation is to move my body every day – whether it’s following one of the awesome Instagram Live offerings that day, a Yoga With Adriene video, or just a daily dance party of my own making, which is my favourite go-to. This is especially fantastic for processing feelings you’re finding challenging; if you don’t feel like dancing, I’d encourage it even more. It can totally turn your day around. On Twitter last week I encouraged people to pick three of their favourite songs and join me with their dance party. It had such a wonderful, positive response and gave me an awesome sense of community so I’ve started building a playlist on Spotify with all the songs that people picked. I feel so inspired and comforted by the collaborations, initiatives and kindnesses of humans at this moment in time. Despite our separation, I also feel we are more connected than ever. I hope this is what we take from this experience into whatever comes after it.

MANY OF US WOULD LIKE TO EMBRACE A MORE MINDFUL WAY OF LIVING. DO YOU HAVE ANY ADVICE ON WHERE TO START?

You’ve got to know you. And then you can find all the tools that work for you – and they will change daily. It is about showing up for yourself in small ways every single day as opposed to doing an hour of meditation on a Saturday. It’s much better to do 30 seconds a day – that’s when your relationship with it changes. I advised my friend to go running for one minute. She laughed but you have to start with something that is laughable. That is the best way to form a new habit – to do something that’s so easy, it makes you laugh. It means you will show up.