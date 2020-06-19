Sickle cell disease: four things we should all know on World Sickle Cell Day

Did you know one in 76 babies born in the UK carry sickle cell trait? And approximately 15,000 people in the UK have sickle cell disorder, according to The Sickle Cell Society, a UK charity set up to raise awareness of the disease. Sickle cell disease is a serious and lifelong health condition that centres around the red blood cells. The NHS states that people with the disease produce unusually shaped red blood cells that can cause problems because the affected cells do not live as long as healthy blood cells, and can block blood vessels leading to further health complications down the line.

So, who’s at risk? Although the sickle gene can be found in all ethnic groups, sickle cell disease is particularly common in people with an African or Caribbean family background; the inheritance of a genetic disease like sickle cell depends on a person’s ancestry. Dr Zoe Williams, an NHS GP and TV presenter, tells Stylist: “The vast majority of people with sickle cell disease come from Afro-Caribbean backgrounds. This is because in sub-Saharan Africa, where malaria is a huge killer, having sickle cell trait (where you have one sickle cell gene and one normal haemoglobin gene) provides a protective advantage against malaria.” Therefore people with sickle cell trait – just one sickle cell gene – where malaria was prevalent have a survival advantage, thus the gene was, and is, more common. But, despite thousands of people in the UK living with the disease, it’s still widely misunderstood.