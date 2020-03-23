Remarkable Women Awards: Sinéad Burke wins Change-Maker of the Year

Accepting her award, Burke tells Stylist: “I was born in 1990, a couple of months before Ireland elected their first female president. In Mary Robinson’s inauguration speech, she thanked the women of Ireland who voted for her saying they “didn’t just rock the cradle, they rocked the system”.

“These words have become an unintentional mantra to my own advocacy. For so many of us, systems and institutions have been designed without ever considering our needs. How do we not just challenge the system, but redesign it? I’m immeasurably fortunate to exist in an era populated with womxn who have shared the most vulnerable parts of themselves to transform legislation, to build communities and to ensure society is safe for people like them to exist. But, the burden should not always lie with the marginalised to narrate their suffering. How can we share the spaces we occupy to create platforms, not pedestals, for those who experience our world through a different lens?”

Burke finished by adding: “It’s very surreal to receive this award and I’m so grateful to Stylist for acknowledging my advocacy but I am just one person, this award is dedicated to every person who is rocking the system and will continue to do so. We need you.”