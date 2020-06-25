Restival, a festival all about sleep, kicked off in style in January with a host of famous faces and expert-led talks helping us all sleep a little more soundly. The combination of non-stop social media updates, stressful jobs and pandemic-fuelled anxiety has led to sleepless nights for many. Restival was born with the aim of uncovering the secrets to a perfect night’s rest which is now more important than ever.

But if you missed our January event, don’t despair. Restival is back, and this time it’s digital. Join the Stylist team – and plenty of sleep experts – and learn more about sleep.

Restival is headlining The Great Feast of London on Sunday 5th July from 8-10pm. The Great Feast of London is a new kind of food, wellbeing and music festival brought to conceived by Dominic Cools-Lartigue (founder of Street Feast) and Bejay Mulenga across the weekend of 3rd-5th July. Tickets for the Stylist event are £22.15 and are available to buy now here.

So what can you expect? Restival is made up of three sessions.

This Talk Will Make You Sleep Better

We all know that getting a good night’s sleep is important for both our physical and mental health, but catching the zzzz’s can often feel elusive. With the news that half of people in the UK have experienced worse sleep than usual since lockdown, you’re not alone. Join us and Channel 4’s sleep expert and Sleep Physiologist Stephanie Romiszewski as we address common sleep issues and delve into the solutions. This jam packed session will be full of tips, practical exercises, the chance to ask your questions live and access to excusive worksheets so you can continue your good sleep journey tonight and beyond.

Yoga Wind Down

Join Sanchia Legister, a yoga teacher, energy giver, public speaker and space holder as she brings an exclusive soulful music-infused bed time yoga session to Restival. Known for her popular underground Yogahood & Gyal Flex classes, her infamous playlists and mindful Vinyasa flows work seamlessly together to stretch out the body and simmer down the mind to help you find freedom and space. Suitable for all levels, come with an open heart, comfy clothing and ready to vibe.

Restival’s Bedtime Stories with Candice Brathwaite

Light some candles, cosy up and get ready to be transported to different worlds as presenter, founder of @makemotherhooddiverse and author of the Sunday Times Bestseller, I Am Not Your Baby Mother, Candice Brathwaite reads to you a specially curated collection of her favourite bedtime stories. WARNING: this session may send you into a blissful slumber.

Restival headlines the festival on Sunday 5th July from 8-10pm. Tickets are £22.15 and are available to buy now here