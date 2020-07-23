“Honestly, because of the lockdown, I’ve been wearing nothing but pyjamas and loungewear for almost four months now. But what I will say, as someone who uses a size 44F in bra size, it’s very hard to find bras. Most brands seem to think that boobs only come up to a 30D and the few that cater to larger sizes have an idea that we are all 60 years old and still virgins.

“I’ve tried so many brands – but the one I keep going back to is City Chic. They come in many colours, they’re sturdy and they’re comfortable. The big thing for me is that they always have four hinges instead of two or three. It makes a big difference in terms of comfort. They’re not cheap but they’re also far from the most expensive lingerie brand. And you can often find a good sale.”

Shop City Chic T-Shirt Bra in Latte at Asos, £29