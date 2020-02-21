The Trial Of Christine Keeler has been such a talking point. How does it feel now that you’re out the other side?

I think the overriding feeling at the moment is a sense of relief [laughs]. It was such a big job. I’d never been number one on a call sheet before, so there’s all the pressure that comes with that. But also it just felt so important to tell her story correctly. The show has opened up a massive dialogue about a lot of different topics that still feel so relevant today, which is really interesting. Hopefully it has also surprised a few people who weren’t sure if I could play a part like that.

The show has signified a real breakthrough moment for you. Are you finding you’re being recognised more now?

No, I don’t think people recognise me at all [laughs]. Maybe it’s the hair… at the moment it’s quite a bit lighter than I had it for Christine, more the colour I was before. Clearly it makes me look a little different because whenever I see the Keeler crew now, they go, “I’m sorry but it’s so weird that you’re blonde,” and I’m like, “Noooo! This is so much more me.”



You’ve said that by retelling the tale of the Profumo affair through Keeler’s eyes, you wanted to “reclaim” her story. Why did that feel so important?

I think once I started looking into her back story it became very evident to me that she was a woman who just got a really rough deal. A big starting point for preparing to play her was watching her TV interview with presenter Sue Lawley [in 1989], around the time the film Scandal [based on the Profumo affair] came out. I was so horrified when I watched it, Christine really is just ripped to shreds and made to feel so much shame. That interview became massive fire for me when I was filming.