The singer went on to explain that she was convinced she’d receive a negative reaction from viewers, despite her chart success and impressive longevity in the industry.

“We started it at the beginning of lockdown and I really thought people were going to laugh at me, but we felt really good afterwards and our brains were tricked into thinking we had just done a gig. We got such a warm response.”

As we all know, the discos went down a storm. So much so that Ellis-Bextor recently announced that she will be bringing her lockdown shows to life with her Kitchen Disco tour next summer, as well a dropping a brand new album, Songs From The Kitchen Disco, inspired by them.

“I have news! No, not another baby! It’s a Kitchen Disco UK tour! And an album, Songs From The Kitchen Disco! It has all my singles in one place, plus some covers,” she wrote on Instagram.

“During lockdown, our family kitchen discos became a precious time where we could all bop about and be a bit silly. It made me feel connected to everyone who joined us and I can honestly say the music was a real tonic which brought sparkly joy to my soul every Friday. ‘The discos we shared have inspired me and now I want to see all your faces so I can sing for you. I want to give everyone a night where just for a little while, we can all lose ourselves under the mirror ball and dance and have fun. Won’t that feel magical?! I CANNOT WAIT!”