Sophie Turner had the best response for those criticising her decision to attend an anti-racism protest
Kayleigh Dray
“Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal,” says Sophie Turner. “Until then there should be no peace.”
Protests against police brutality, systemic racism, and the killing of George Floyd continued to take place around the world over the weekend.
And, over in Los Angeles, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were just two of those who took to the streets in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Sharing photos and videos from the rally on her Instagram feed, Turner could be seen holding a sign which read “white silence is violence” in one picture.
In another clip, the Game Of Thrones actor filmed the crowd chanting while taking a knee, a nod to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
“No justice, no peace #BlackLivesMatter,” Turner wrote alongside the post.
Many were supportive of the actor’s decision to join the march. Others, though, questioned the need for continued protest.
“I mean they’ve been arrested and charged with murder so there’s justice, soooo can we have peace now?” one user asked Turner, seemingly referring to the four policemen who were present at the time of Floyd’s death.
On 29 May, police officer Derek Chauvin – who was filmed kneeling on an unarmed Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes during his arrest – was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However, the charge was recently elevated to second-degree murder.
Three other officers present at the scene – Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao – all face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
As Turner has pointed out, though, the anti-racism protests are about so much more than just those four men.
“This isn’t just about those four cops,” wrote Turner, directly addressing her critics via an Instagram comment.
“This is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years.
“This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace.”
To paraphrase what we’ve said before, it’s worth remembering that non-black people need to educate themselves, listen more, and learn how to be a better ally in the fight against racism.
Here are just a few of the ways we can all do this:
How to support Justice for George Floyd:
- Donate to the official George Floyd memorial fund, a GoFundMe page set up by Floyd’s brother.
- Sign the petition urging Minnesota Mayor Jacob Frey and District Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the officers who killed George Floyd.Further charities and organisations to engage with:
- Support the Black Visions Collective, an organisation working specifically on racial justice within the state of Minnesota.
