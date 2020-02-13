The story first made ripples after Turner shared a photo of her and Jonas cuddled up together on her Instagram.

“Happiness begins with you, bub,” she captioned the image sweetly.

It could have been a loving nickname for her husband, of course, but fans much preferred the idea that “bub” referred to an unborn baby. And, from then onwards, despite neither Turner nor Jonas saying anything to confirm the reports, congratulatory messages began spilling in from all over the globe (’Jophie’ have a lot of fans, which translates to a lot of well-wishes).

All of this is… well, it’s fine, I guess. It’s nice to be nice, even if you are leaping to the wildest of wild conclusions. But there was one comment in particular which caught our attention.

“So …. I read in a German magazine that you and Joe Jonas are expecting?!” it read. “If it’s true I wish you both nothing but happiness.”

This message perfectly sums up the big issue here: that so many news outlets are reporting these pregnancy rumours as fact. And do you know what’s worse? To bolster their very thin news articles on the subject, journalists are having to seek out and speak to “inside sources” (aka Turner and Jonas’ friends, families, colleagues and staff) to get the scoop they need.