US elections 2020: Stacey Abrams isn’t going to apologise for her presidential ambitions
- Hannah-Rose Yee
When asked if she had dreams of one day heading to The White House, the politician’s answer was crystal clear. Let her words be inspiration for you whenever you think about toning down your dreams.
Stacey Abrams has a plan.
In the next two decades, she’d like to be president of the United States of America, thank you very much – the first African American woman to hold that office. In the meantime, though, she’d be content to become the first female and African American vice president in American history.
In an appearance on The View, the Georgia politician said that if she was asked to run as vice president in the 2020 elections, her answer would be “of course”.
“The first time I was on [The View] I got the question about running as VP during the primary, and I apparently famously said ‘no, because you don’t run for second in a primary’,” Abrams joked. “However, because that conversation started, I’m not getting the question a lot from folks and the answer is of course, I would be honoured to run as vice president with the nominee.”
She continued: “It would be doing a disservice to every woman of colour, every woman of ambition, every child who wants to think beyond their own space for me to say no, or pretend no, I don’t want it. Of course I want it. Of course I want to serve America, of course I want to be a patriot.”
According to NewsOne, the odds on Abrams being picked to run as vice president on the Democratic nominee’s ticket are high. Higher than any other potential vice presidential candidate, a list that includes Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Julian Castro.
For Abrams, taking on the position of potential vice president would not only be an “honour”, but a stepping stone to her ultimate ambition: commander in chief. Abrams wants to be president within the next two decades and she’s not going to shy away from voicing those ambitions whenever she gets the opportunity.
“I want to do good, and there’s no stronger platform than president of the United States and that’s a position I want to one day hold,” Abrams said on The View.
Earlier this year, Abrams said that she wanted to achieve her goal by the year 2040. “That’s my plan, and I’m very pragmatic,” she told FiveThirtyEight.
Abrams continued: “I am a very accomplished person who has experience in a realm of issues and has the capacity to do this job. While I may chafe a bit at what spawns the question, I’m very proud of why I’m even in the conversation.”
