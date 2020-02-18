She continued: “It would be doing a disservice to every woman of colour, every woman of ambition, every child who wants to think beyond their own space for me to say no, or pretend no, I don’t want it. Of course I want it. Of course I want to serve America, of course I want to be a patriot.”

According to NewsOne, the odds on Abrams being picked to run as vice president on the Democratic nominee’s ticket are high. Higher than any other potential vice presidential candidate, a list that includes Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Julian Castro.

For Abrams, taking on the position of potential vice president would not only be an “honour”, but a stepping stone to her ultimate ambition: commander in chief. Abrams wants to be president within the next two decades and she’s not going to shy away from voicing those ambitions whenever she gets the opportunity.