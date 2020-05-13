This week’s episode of Working from Home with Stylist is available to download and listen to now.
Week six of Stylist’s podcast – Working from Home with Stylist – is here and this week the team are talking about how lockdown has made life (and predicting future plans) so unpredictable, and how we might feel re-entering work. Editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski and editor-at-large Alix Walker are joined by TV presenter Stacey Dooley and career expert and co-author of Squiggly Careers, Sarah Ellis.
Stacey Dooley spoke candidly with Alix about her time in lockdown, it was week 8 at the time of the interview.
“This is the longest I’ve been in the UK for 10 years,” Stacey began. The TV presenter has been making documentaries for many years, and that involves a lot of travelling, often taking her away from home for long periods of time.
“We always flirt with the idea of taking some time off and not prioritising work, but then something else brilliant comes along and you’d be mad to turn it down. So now we’ve been forced to stop, we can’t physically leave the house… so, yeah. It has been nice to not feel like you’ve got 1000 things to do. And not feel guilty for lying on the sofa and binge-watching Netflix.”
We couldn’t agree more, Stacey. Scroll down to listen to the podcast and hear Stacey talk about her latest show Lockdown Heroes.
Also in the podcast this week, Stylist’s Helen Bownass shares her love-themed TV series for anyone with a Normal People shaped whole in their lives and columnist Billie Bhatia shares her post lockdown fears.
Check back every week for the latest news from our podcast, and listen to it on Spotify, Acast and Apple. Click here to read more about best podcasts in town, the hottest to listen to right now and the biggest celebrity interviews going.
And for those missing the print edition, a digital edition of Stylist magazine has also been made available on the Apple News+ subscription channel, with a stand-alone app launching for this week’s issue.
