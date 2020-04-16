Stacey Solomon’s words on “feeling beautiful” during lockdown are a reassuring read

Let’s be honest, it’s easy to slip into something stretchy and super comfy while staying indoors – especially if you have kids to look after and run around with all day. And putting your hair up in a top knot is more than enough effort for the daily outdoors walk.

But then there are the days when you just wake up wanting to revisit your usual makeup routine or pull out your favourite spring. Maybe you put on a bright lipstick for those virtual Friday night drinks. Or perhaps you’re just in the mood to wear those new wedges around the garden. Heck, I spent an hour putting a full face of makeup on just to take a selfie in the sun.

You just want to feel like “you” again.

When these empowering moods hit us, it’s important to embrace them and ride the positive wave. Because, for most of us, these moments are rare and fleeting during this time.