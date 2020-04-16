Stacey Solomon’s words on “feeling beautiful” during lockdown are a reassuring read
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Feeling beautiful today? Good. Follow Stacey Solomon’s suit and embrace that feeling each time you experience it during lockdown.
One thing we can all agree on right now is that there is no right way of dealing with lockdown. As long as we’re supporting our NHS by social distancing and staying at home, you are free to do whatever the heck you want in order to feel OK.
For some, that means keeping busy with baking banana bread and doing a deep clean. For others, it involves embracing the distraction of Netflix binges or Zoom calls and quizzes.
It’s the same when it comes to fashion and beauty: anything goes, as long as it makes you feel good.
Let’s be honest, it’s easy to slip into something stretchy and super comfy while staying indoors – especially if you have kids to look after and run around with all day. And putting your hair up in a top knot is more than enough effort for the daily outdoors walk.
But then there are the days when you just wake up wanting to revisit your usual makeup routine or pull out your favourite spring. Maybe you put on a bright lipstick for those virtual Friday night drinks. Or perhaps you’re just in the mood to wear those new wedges around the garden. Heck, I spent an hour putting a full face of makeup on just to take a selfie in the sun.
You just want to feel like “you” again.
When these empowering moods hit us, it’s important to embrace them and ride the positive wave. Because, for most of us, these moments are rare and fleeting during this time.
It’s something that Stacey Solomon perfectly articulated in a recent Instagram post. The TV presenter talked about the power of “feeling beautiful” during lockdown, after spending most of it wearing tracksuit bottoms.
She wrote: “Feeling beautiful. I know that sounds really big headed but it hasn’t happened in a while so I’m making the most of the feeling… For the first (and probably the last) time since the lock down began I’m wearing a bra, foundation, my hair isn’t in a mum bun and I’m not wearing a tracksuit”
She added: “I know it sounds really silly but I actually got excited to get dressed up and walk down the stairs into the garden to see Hoe’s [Joe Walsh’s] face.”
There is nothing silly with what Solomon is saying: many of us can relate. And it’s reassuring to know that we’re all going through a similar wave of emotions throughout this strange time.
Whether you feel beautiful in your old hoody or in a sequinned dress – just embrace it.
Images: Getty