Stacey Solomon gets real about sharing those ‘feel good’ photos – and we’re here for it

Hollie Richardson
Stacey Solomon

It’s perfectly OK to share the moments when you feel good. So why was Stacey Solomon left feeling “nervous” after doing just that?

One of the main reasons why we relate to Stacey Solomon so much is that she keeps it real. In the past, the TV presenter has opened up about depression, expertly summed up why a degree shouldn’t ever dictate a woman’s worth, and shattered stereotypes around body hair.

She isn’t here for Photosopped images. She has no time for sexist body “ideals”. And she doesn’t give a crap about stretch marks – in fact, she calls them her “silver strings”.

That doesn’t mean that Solomon isn’t allowed to also share the moments when she “feels pretty”. But she has just addressed the “guilt” she experiences for doing just that.

Solomon shared a photo this week after the National Television Awards. It showed her wearing a red velvet dress, which her beautifully blow-dried hair tumbled over. She was ready for a BNO and – I think we can all agree – she looked bloody great.

In the caption alongside the photo, she talked about why it was so important for her to share this photo.

She wrote: “Feeling Pretty. I’ve been so nervous about posting this and I don’t know why. I think it’s because I’m so used to pictures of me in my [comfies] bundled by pickles. 

“It seems weird to be all dressed up and just me… I’ve made myself put this one up though because I feel special and pretty and like Stacey. Sometimes I forget that I’m Stacey.

“Even Joe calls me Mummy these days. So tonight Matthew, I’m going to be Stace. Happy Tuesday everyone, love you all.”

With an expectation for Solomon to show the unfiltered realities of being a mum-of-three, she felt “nervous” about reminding people that she’s still also a woman who likes to get dressed up and have a fun night out. But the lesson is: she can absolutely do both.

That’s why we’re just as happy with this photo as Solomon is.

Image: Getty

