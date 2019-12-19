This video of Stella Creasy and her baby in parliament is such an important watch

Regardless of whether or not you are happy with the election’s winning political party, the fact that there was a record number of elected female MPs is a reason to celebrate.

Among these women are Labour MPs Stella Creasy and Ellie Reeves, and Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch. It was a particularly significant moment for Creasy, after campaigning for her right to take maternity leave.

Earlier this year, she wrote in the Guardian, explaining that the The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) does not “recognise” that MPs go on maternity leave”. She is now the first MP to have a ‘locum MP’ take over for her maternity period, after giving birth to her daughter Hettie last month.