Stella Creasy’s birth announcement features a rather clever political pun

It’s an understatement to say that Stella Creasy’s pregnancy has not been an easy one. After months of fighting for the right to take maternity leave (Creasy recently became the first MP to have a ‘locum MP’ take over for her maternity period), she found herself at the centre of a campaign from a pro-life campaign group which targeted Creasy for her pro-choice views.

Having spent her pregnancy doing trailblazing work for women’s rights both in and outside the political sphere, Creasy took to Instagram this morning to announce the birth of her baby girl Hettie.

“Narrator: sometimes a happy ending is possible,” she began, presumably referencing the aforementioned battles she’s had to fight throughout her pregnancy.