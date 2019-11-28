Stella Creasy’s birth announcement features a rather clever political pun
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
After a long-fight to secure maternity cover for her pregnancy, Labour’s Stella Creasy has given birth – and her birth announcement doesn’t shy away from her politics.
It’s an understatement to say that Stella Creasy’s pregnancy has not been an easy one. After months of fighting for the right to take maternity leave (Creasy recently became the first MP to have a ‘locum MP’ take over for her maternity period), she found herself at the centre of a campaign from a pro-life campaign group which targeted Creasy for her pro-choice views.
Having spent her pregnancy doing trailblazing work for women’s rights both in and outside the political sphere, Creasy took to Instagram this morning to announce the birth of her baby girl Hettie.
“Narrator: sometimes a happy ending is possible,” she began, presumably referencing the aforementioned battles she’s had to fight throughout her pregnancy.
“Very much a labour gain today – meet Hester Corinna aka Hettie,” she continued. “Born at 15:46pm on Wednesday 27 November 2019 weighing in at 7lbs and 1oz in Whipps Cross Hospital in Walthamstow to the strains of There She Goes by The La’s, and already the kid who’s got her parents wrapped around her little finger!”
The MP then went on to thank her followers for all the “lovely messages” she had received online (at one point, “Congratulations Stella” was trending on Twitter in the UK). Among Creasy’s well-wishers were Nigella Lawson, fellow Labour candidate Tulip Siddiq and former Stylist guest editor Caitlin Moran.
“Congratulations to @stellacreasy, who is both a brilliant woman and a brilliant MP, and who’s just had a doubtlessly brilliant little baby girl,” Moran wrote. “Well done mate – join the world of love.”
“Congratulations! What wonderful news,” Lawson replied in response to Creasy’s announcement. “So happy for you. Sleep whenever Hettie’s sleeping.”
“Congrats Stella! Listen to Nigella and go to sleep,” Siddiq added. “You’ll regret not doing so when Hettie starts waking up at 5am every morning to discuss election strategy…”
Last year, head of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson also made history as the first UK party leader to give birth while in office.
Image: Getty