Creasy then explained how the current coronavirus pandemic puts extra pressure on the issue.

She said: “I also want to press the minister on something he said because he recognises that travelling is not a sustainable option. Many women cannot travel and indeed in the current crisis it’s unacceptable. When we talk about these cases, let us also talk about the case of Sarah Jane Ewart, who had to come forward, who had a fatal fetal abnormality, and at the moment there is no provision to support anybody else in her tragic, horrific position in Northern Ireland.

“The minister says he wants to see the Department of Health in Northern Ireland providing these services. Can he tell us what his plan is, indeed, if the Northern Ireland Assembly continues to say that they will not commission these services?

“How do we ensure that we uphold the rights of CEDAW (Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women) that we have said every woman in the United Kingdom is entitled to be covered by?”