Alcohol free Christmas: “Why quitting alcohol was the best decision I ever made”

It’s happened to most of us at some point in our lives. You go for a quiet drink with friends and the next thing you know, you’re waking up half-dressed with telltale red wine stains on the inner edge of your lips. You scan the room for clues before grabbing your phone to repeatedly check every messaging and social media app for further evidence of what happened – and what you did.

I’d done this more times than I care to remember, or even could remember, but on this occasion my godawful hangover was putting a significant work event in jeopardy. I’d spent months planning and promoting a workshop, only to find myself still in bed two hours beforehand, reeking of alcohol and contemplating feigning illness.

That morning, I vowed to never drink again.