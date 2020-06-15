Stormzy shares heartfelt video message with the Grenfell Tower community

Stormzy has paid tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire on the third anniversary of the tragedy.

Speaking in a video, which was played during the Grenfell United’s virtual memorial, he said: “I said I was just gonna put the camera on and just talk from my heart instead of trying to prepare anything, I didn’t want this to sound like it came from anywhere other than my heart.

“To all the people of Grenfell, we’re still mourning with you, so to anyone watching this let’s use this time, let’s use today to stand in solidarity with them and say that we ain’t forgotten you. We love you, we’re here for you.”