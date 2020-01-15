Stormzy “isn’t into” the royal family, but his support for Meghan Markle is so, so relevant

The news of the Duchess and Duke of Sussex’s imminent departure from their senior royal roles has sparked a huge – and vital – discussion about the tabloids’ racist vitriol targeted at Meghan.

It started with a split reaction on the internet, which entirely proved the point that the couple will always be subject to a strong public backlash. And this week, women’s rights activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu found herself having to explain white privilege to no fewer than three white men in the media.

Now, grime artist Stormzy has contributed to the discussion about racism against Meghan, and he made an important point.