Stormzy “isn’t into” the royal family, but his support for Meghan Markle is so, so relevant

Hollie Richardson
The fact that Stormzy has no interest in the royal family makes his support for Meghan Markle even more poignant. 

The news of the Duchess and Duke of Sussex’s imminent departure from their senior royal roles has sparked a huge – and vital – discussion about the tabloids’ racist vitriol targeted at Meghan.

It started with a split reaction on the internet, which entirely proved the point that the couple will always be subject to a strong public backlash. And this week, women’s rights activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu found herself having to explain white privilege to no fewer than three white men in the media.

Now, grime artist Stormzy has contributed to the discussion about racism against Meghan, and he made an important point.

During an interview with New York radio station Hot 97 during his US tour this week, Stormzy was asked what he thought about #Megxit.

He replied: “You know this whole royal family thing, I had no idea it was so deep…

“I’m not super into the royal family but Meghan is a sweet woman, lovely, she does her thing. I haven’t heard her say anything crazy and they just hate her.”

He then agreed when the interviewer interjected to say it’s “because she is black”.

The continued to reference comments made by radio presenter Eamonn Holmes last week. He  called Meghan “uppity” and said: “I just look at her and I think she’s got that arrogance”.

Stormzy called Holmes out, saying: “I’m like, nah, she’s black man. Just get the fuck out of here.”

He then added: “If I told someone write a list as to why you hate Meghan Markle, the list is rubbish. There’s nothing credible to it but there’s an obsession with the royal family.”

Stormzy’s comments prove you don’t even need to “like” – or even have an interest in – the royal family to understand and care about the huge problem with the tabloid press that Meghan has faced.

Ultimately, this boils down to racism and sexism, which are two issues that we all need to question.

Images: Getty

