On 13 December, Stormzy (real name Michale Omari) released his highly-anticipated second album Heavy Is The Head, which features collaborations with the likes of Grammy-winning R&B singer H.E.R , Ed Sheeran, Tiana Major9 and – are you sure you’re ready for this? – Tracy Beaker.

Okay, not actually Tracy Beaker herself (which if it did, we’re sure would include her famous ‘bog off’) but as close as you could get: the song samples Keisha White’s Someday, also known as the theme tune to the popular CBBC series named after the character.

The move came as a delight to Tracy Beaker fans the world over, as well as the original creator of the famous “Dumping Ground” resident, Jacqueline Wilson herself.

Taking to Twitter, the beloved author shared her reaction at hearing Stormzy sing the lyrics of the theme song from the TV show adaptation of her 1991 children’s classic, The Story of Tracy Beaker.

“What a treat to hear the Tracy Beaker theme tune popping up on @stormzy song. Love it!” she wrote.