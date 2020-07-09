Stormzy’s video just lit up Twitter with this key message

In the BBC video, Stormzy joins Good Guys Decorating – a social enterprise that dedicates a premium charge made by paying clients to providing free decorating for people in need. He helps them redecorate the bedroom of 15-year-old Ishae from Croydon.

“Cyle [from Good Guys Decorating] is already doing a remarkable thing,” Stormzy explained. “What he’s doing today is way more giving and way more thoughtful than me coming for 30 minutes and being a part of it.

“If I weren’t doing this today – well I’ve got a meeting to be fair – but after that I’d play some FIFA, or go walk my dogs. So instead of a bit of FIFA, I come do something great. “

But beyond promoting this brilliant initiative, Stormzy had another key message to share.