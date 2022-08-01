Content note: this article contains references to addiction, substance abuse, self harm and suicidal ideation that readers may find upsetting.



Jamie Campbell Bower has made something of a name for himself playing villainous movie characters over the past decade. There’s his chilling turn as vampire leader Caius in Twilight: New Moon and his role as the young dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part One. More recently, however, the actor has taken on the biggest transformation of his career as the evil (but epic) Vecna in Netflix’s smash-hit sci-fi series Stranger Things.

But the actor was full of nothing but good intentions when he recently opened up about his struggles with addiction and mental health.