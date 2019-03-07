“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.”

To celebrate the feminist movement and International Women’s Day, we’ve teamed up with illustrator Erin Aniker to produce a beautifully illustrated guide to the most empowering quotes from some incredibly inspirational women. Feeling fired up and inspired to act? You will be after reading these 10 rousing statements…

Gal Gadot

“I will never be silenced, and we will continue [to] band together to make strides, uniting for equality.”

Hillary Clinton

“When there are no ceilings, the sky’s the limit. So let’s keep going - let’s keep going until every one of the 161 million women and girls across America has the opportunity she deserves to have.”

Shonda Rhimes

“Words have power. TV has power. My pen has power.”

Sheryl Sandberg

“In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders.”

Malala Yousafzai

“I raise up my voice - not so I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard… We cannot succeed when half of us are held back.”

Michelle Obama

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.”

Rihanna

“There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.”

Beyonce

“We need to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead.”

Emma Watson

“Women and girls have always faced hurdles. But that’s never stopped us. We’ve sacrificed, fought, campaigned, succeeded, been knocked back, and succeeded again. In a race for justice. we’ve leapt over countless obstacles to win our rights.”

Ellen Page

“Feminism always gets associated with being a radical movement - good. It should be.”