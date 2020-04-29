Week four of Stylist’s podcast – Working from Home with Stylist – is here and this week the team are talking about those annoying WFH aches and pains we’re all having (and how to tackle them), and the reality of lockdown when you’re on your own. Editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski and editor-at-large Alix Walker are joined by actress Emily Atack, presenter Vick Hope and Dr Matt Rabin.

Where better to start than with Emily Atack, who has been sharing her lockdown journey with millions of her fans on social media. But isolating alone is by no means an easy task. She spoke to Lisa about what a typical day looks like for her now.

“I’m unapologetically being myself,” the actress said. Now that’s a statement we can get onboard with.

“I’m quite honest…I’d love to say it’s getting up early, putting work out gear on and going out for a run…I haven’t exercised once in this lockdown. Not even once.

“I get up, I naturally wake up about 8.30-9 (9.30…?) and make a coffee - alright, actually it’s apple juice. I put the TV on and check in with my sister. She’s my agent. I’ve got an amazing management team and we ‘touch base’ and talk about my diary for the day. And then I sit and watch This Morning until midday. Then I get ready for the day.”