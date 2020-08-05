Prepare to laugh, cry and cheer as you are taken through the life journey of some of the most incredible women in Stylist’s new podcast, Nobody Told Me… You’ll hear from women like fitness influencer Lucy Wyndham-Read, who speaks about cats, and barrister Alexandra Wilson who talks openly about divorce. And our very own Billie Bhatia opens up about the complicated world of fashion.

In episode one, available to listen to now, Candice Brathwaite, author of Sunday Times Bestseller I Am Not Your Baby Mother and founder of Make Motherhood Diverse, shares her story of a joyful pregnancy and not-so-joyful childbirth, and subsequent maternal care.

She sheds light on the disparity between childbirth complications for Black and non-Black mothers in Britain. “Unfortunately, birth stories like mine, within the Black community, are very common,” she says. Brathwaite’s story reflects often untold tales of maternal suffering, touching on unforeseen difficulties expectant mothers face and reminding us why you should never forget to pack your glasses when heading to the delivery room.