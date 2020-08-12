Jemima Forrester met her now ex-husband when she was 16 years old. They were together for years and followed the traditional path many relationships take: moving in together, getting married. “I never once questioned that we would end up together forever”, she tells Nobody Told Me… listeners in episode two of Stylist’s new podcast series.

So when her marriage ended, and she was divorced before the age of the 30, it came as quite a shock. In this episode, Jemima shares how her relationship fell apart in a raw and emotional interview. While a high proportion of marriages in the UK end in divorce, it isn’t often discussed openly which, Jemima reveals, can add to feelings of loneliness for those going through the process. When her relationship broke down, she struggled to find accounts of others getting divorced at a similar age, and speaks of the utter fear she had of starting afresh when she felt her friends were at very different life stages.