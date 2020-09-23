“Nobody Told Me… I’d Be Abducted At Gunpoint”

In 2005, Nicola Rayner was working in Buenos Aires and remembers being alerted to the threat of rogue taxi drivers upon arriving in the country. What Nicola didn’t realise is that she would later find herself in the exact situation she had been warned about.

In this week’s podcast, Rayner tells the story of the night a taxi ride quickly turned into an abduction and how she narrowly escaped. “I remember going to open the door, thinking suddenly that I needed to get out of the situation, “ she tells listeners, before sharing the chilling details of how the ordeal unravelled.