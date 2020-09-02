“Nobody Told Me… I Could Work In Fashion”

If you’re reading this, you’ve probably read Billie’s work before. As Stylist’s fashion feature editor she is responsible for decoding trends, interviewing designer and industry insiders and writing about fashion’s biggest talking points. But this was not a career she ever imagined for herself after assuming there was not space for anyone that looked like her in the glossy magazines she adored.

Having deviated from pursuing law, Billie has spent the past six years shaking up the fashion industry from the inside. In this week’s episode, she shares first-hand experiences of career challenges and rejections. She tells one story of getting questioned by security when entering a fashion week event as she didn’t fit in with the regular fashion crowd, namely slim, white women. “It didn’t matter the work that I’d done or how good I was because, ultimately, I didn’t look like I belonged there and that was all that mattered to people”, she tells Nobody Told Me… listeners.