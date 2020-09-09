“Nobody Told Me… I’d Win Gold at the Paralympics”

Kadeena Cox started her sporting career as an able-bodied athlete in her teenage years but, aged 21, she suffered a stroke shattering her dreams of making it to the Olympics. On this week’s episode of Nobody Told Me… she tells the story of how her MS diagnosis led to her winning two Paralympic gold medals.

Following her stroke, Kadeena feared she had lost the life she had been preparing for. “I thought, ‘I’m about to lose all my independence. And never be able to be the athlete I want to be.’” she says while thinking back on her recovery days in hospital. She was later diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, a chronic disease that affects the nervous system, which would leave her dealing with immense pain.